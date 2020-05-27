June 16, 1955 – April 29, 2020
Dr. David Smart, Professor Emeritus at UC Davis, passed away on April 29, 2020, at his Davis home surrounded by his family, after a long illness. David was born in San Francisco on June 16, 1955, but spent most of his formative years growing up in rural Murphys.
Following graduation from Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, Dave completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at UC Davis. After postgraduate work in Utah and Spain, where Dave conducted early research in greenhouse gas emissions, Dave returned to UC Davis in 2000 where he was a professor in the Department of Viticulture and Enology, specializing in plant root biology. His research ranged from grapevine ecophysiology to carbon sequestration in agricultural soils and use of GIS for water management in orchards.
Dave taught a generation of winemakers and vineyard managers. He had former students and collaborators across the country and around the world.
Dave was passionate about the outdoors: running and biking in Davis; skiing in the Sierra, Utah, the Alps, and the Pyrenees; hiking the Pacific Crest Trail in California and the Salkantay in Peru; climbing the Andes in Ecuador and Peru; rafting the Colorado River and traveling to many different countries exploring other cultures.
David is survived by his wife, Maria; two daughters, Aina and Julia; his three brothers, Elliott, Randy and John; two sisters, Sally and Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date.