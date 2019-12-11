Don Peterson

July 22, 1936 – December 3, 2019

A new journey begins for Don after years with Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary; daughters, Lynn (Todd) and Diane (Doug); grandchildren, Tyler, Hayley, Nathan and Owen; and his dear dog, Penny. He moved from Montana to California in his teens, attended Paly High and graduated from Stanford, 1958. After a long career with Hallmark, he owned Peterson’s Hallmark and eventually retired with Mary to Arnold, aka “Shangri-la!” where he enjoyed friends, golf and SIRS. He will be remembered for his positive quotes, PMA (Positive Mental Attitude), sense of humor, love and dedication to his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s or a charity of your choice.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.