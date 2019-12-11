Don Peterson

July 22, 1936 – December 3, 2019
A new journey begins for Don after years with Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary; daughters, Lynn (Todd) and Diane (Doug); grandchildren, Tyler, Hayley, Nathan and Owen; and his dear dog, Penny. He moved from Montana to California in his teens, attended Paly High and graduated from Stanford, 1958. After a long career with Hallmark, he owned Peterson’s Hallmark and eventually retired with Mary to Arnold, aka “Shangri-la!” where he enjoyed friends, golf and SIRS. He will be remembered for his positive quotes, PMA (Positive Mental Attitude), sense of humor, love and dedication to his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer’s or a charity of your choice.