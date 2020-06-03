March 13, 2020
Michael Gilbert Gross was born to William “Bill” and Zelma “Toni” Gross in Orange, Calif. He passed away at the age of 47 in Roseville on March 13.
He grew up in Washington and later moved with his family to California. While still in high school, he moved to be with his dad. He lived in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho.
He was full of life, jokes and laughter. He always left people with a hug or handshake and a smile. He loved his Raiders, Bulls and A’s, and was ready to talk sports any chance he had. He loved Garth Brooks and John Wayne.
He moved back to California from Idaho in 2011, and later, in September of that year, married his wife Beth. He was always ready to tell anyone how she looked for him for 20 years and she finally had him back. He loved her with his heart and soul.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Beth, of Ione; his treasured children, Colton (Annie), Mackenzie (Andrew), Kiarra, Travis and Alanna. He is also survived by his much-loved and adored grandchildren, Zachary, Addison and William. Also many, many friends and his special brothers, Dennis, Chris, John, David and Brent. His fur-child, Harley-Rose will greatly miss him. He was preceded in death by his baby son, Garrett, and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.