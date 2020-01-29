September 30, 1942 – January 14, 2020
Michael D. Fischer Sr. passed away Jan. 14, 2020. Michael was the son of Dewey and Bertha Fischer and has been living in Mokelumne Hill area all but six years of his life, when he lived in British Columbia, Canada. Michael was known by many and was active in the Mokelumne Hill Lions. He worked in construction as his profession, and helped his father and brothers on the family ranch. Michael is survived by brothers and sisters, Clifford Fischer (Sharon), William Fischer (Charel), Kathy Weatherby (Gene), Rita Calvin (Bob) and Richard Fischer (Pat); children, Michael David Fischer Jr. (Toni Ann), Todd Fischer (Dineen), Michelle Boitano (Tony) and Kimberley Ruthrauff (Eric); 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and longtime girlfriend, Ramona Wells. He is preceded in death by wife, Beverley Fischer and wife Heidi Garman. Celebration of Life will be held in February. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, 1500 South Highway 49, Jackson, CA 95642.