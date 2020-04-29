October 27, 1924 – April 8, 2020
Cecile Wright, a longtime resident of Murphys and Arnold, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 8, 2020.
Cecile was the youngest of seven children born on Oct. 27, 1924, in Marksville, LA, a small Cajun town in the middle of the state.
She remembers picking cotton before high school. After graduating from Marksville High School in 1942, she met her husband who was in the Air Force. She married Thomas M. Wright on July 22, 1945.
Her two sons, Thomas M. Wright Jr. and Wayne P. Wright were born in Louisiana. The family moved to San Gabriel, Calif. in October of 1951. Tom Sr. traveled first to San Gabriel having secured a job at Mission Chevrolet as Parts Manager. Then Cecile followed separately, traveling by train across country with her two young boys.
For 36 years, San Gabriel was the family home. Both sons went to school and graduated high school in San Gabriel. While raising the sons, Cecile worked for 29 years as a bookkeeper and cashier at Robert Hall, which later became Zody’s retail store, both fashionable family clothier specialty stores in the greater Los Angeles area.
In 1987 Cecile and Tom Sr. retired and moved to Arnold. This was their home for 10 years. They enjoyed many a visit from their sons’ families with their sons’ children.
In late 1997 when Tom Sr. became ill with lung cancer, they sold their home in Arnold, moving to Murphys Diggin’s so that Cecile would not have to shovel snow or be alone. Tom Sr. passed away three months after they moved to Murphys Diggin's.
Cecile cherished her Catholic faith dearly and was active in St. Patrick Catholic churches; Arnold, Murphys and Angels Camp. She became a Eucharist Minister and an Altar Server. She worked in the Catholic Gift Shop and Bookstore in Angels Camp for eight years.
She belonged to the Ladies Altar Society of both Arnold and Murphys churches. She belonged to the Moose Lodge in Arnold and became the Senior Regent after three years.
She loved living in Murphys in her mobile home at “The Diggin’s.” She was always a willing volunteer in the Diggin’s and put on several dinners for the benefit of the Diggin’s Recreation Club. She loved to play Bingo, do swimming exercises in the Diggin’s pool during summer and to go shopping with friends.
One of her favorite things each spring was a week vacation traveling with a longtime family friend to Lake Tahoe and Reno. Over the years she also enjoyed travel to visit family and friends in Marksville, LA. In 1978, she and Tom Sr. traveled to Germany to visit Tom Jr. while he was there with Bank of America. In 2004 she took a week trip to Cancun, Mexico with a friend from the Diggin’s and her friend’s family.
She is survived by her son, Thomas M. Wright Jr., of Auburn, and her son, Wayne P. Wright, of Clayton, Calif. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Marc Wright, of Walnut Creek, Lindsay Edgerton, of Loomis, Elizabeth Harwood, of Livermore, Shauneen Cullen, of Clayton, Shane Wright, of Clayton; and seven great-grandchildren.