March 14, 1942 – April 22, 2020
Barbara Lou Galli, a longtime resident of San Andreas, passed away from a stroke on April 22, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.
Barbara was born in Toledo, OH, in 1942 and was graduated from St. Pius X Catholic High School in Downey, Calif. She married Louis “Lou” Galli on Jan. 16, 1960. They were married 60 years.
Barbara worked more than 20 years as a new accounts representative and branch manager for Central Sierra Bank and Umpqua Bank in San Andreas. She was very active in the San Andreas community as a past director of the San Andreas Lions Club, VFW Post No. 2600 Auxiliary, and the local Red Hat Ladies Society. Barbara was most proud and thoroughly enjoyed her 20 years – an estimated 5,526 volunteer hours – with the Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation/Volunteers. When not volunteering, Barbara enjoyed RV camping with Lou and friends, and playing Bunko with her girlfriends. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.
Barbara is survived by husband, Lou; sons, Jeff Galli of Marina, Timothy Galli, his wife, Lisa; and grandchildren, Emily, Isabella and Nicolas Galli of Rocklin. She also leaves behind brother, Joe Atfield, of Pendleton, Ore.; sister, Linda Callon, of Sparks, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Navarre.
A private family burial will be held in St. Andrew’s Catholic Cemetery in San Andreas. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MTMC Foundation/Volunteers, 768 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, CA 95249. Please indicate the Barbara Galli CHS Scholarship Fund on your check.