May 17, 1957 – January 25, 2020
John Albert Brucklacher went to live with our Lord on Jan. 25, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, community activist and avid sports fan. He leaves behind a legacy of good will, generosity, love for others and an overall infectious positive spirit.
John was born on May 17, 1957, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was the fourth child in a family of seven children. John’s father was an ordained Lutheran minister who served many churches throughout South Dakota, which required the family to move often when he was called to a new parish. The family eventually settled in Philip, S.D., where John attended High School.
John was an active young man. He played multiple sports and was active in church youth programs. John’s life and that of his family were forever changed when his brother, Paul, drowned while attending summer camp. John, age 13, was the one who attempted to save him. John received a football scholarship to attend Texas Lutheran College, but after a knee injury, he graduated college from The University of South Dakota, receiving a degree in Criminal Justice. After a few months, John was recruited by a mid-sized convenience store company based in Casper, Wyo. He worked first in North Dakota, and later was promoted to district manager and moved to Casper, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Linda.
John and Linda were married on Feb. 7, 1981, and were transferred to Rock Springs, Wyo. Their daughter, Ashley, was born in 1984. At one time, John was responsible for nine stores throughout western Wyoming and northern Colorado. Eventually, a colleague enticed John to consider buying his own franchise store in California. The family moved to San Andreas in 1987. John eventually built and operated up to six stores of his own in Calaveras and Amador counties. San Andreas proved to be a beautiful place to live and raise a family. The couple adopted Jesse in 1992. While in San Andreas, John was extremely active and involved in all aspects of the small community. Some of his efforts include: Church trustee for many years, active in the Lions Club and the San Andreas Progressive Club. John was instrumental in helping to build Turner Park, and helped develop and create the Calaveras Youth Basketball League, and served on the cemetery board. He loved coaching, including basketball, youth football and Ashley’s high school softball team. He, with Linda, and two other families, established Calaveras Gold Gymnastics Center in San Andreas.
John had an infectious, positive attitude about life, as well as a fun sense of humor. He accomplished much from a very modest beginning. However, he was humble, incredibly generous, and always interested in others. John was taught to love the Lord, and when it was his time to go, his last wish was to honor his parents and life itself, through donations to causes he loved. John is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Ashley and son-in-law, Spencer; and grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon and Levi John; as well as his son, Jesse; along with his five siblings and many nieces and nephews. All of his family including brothers, sisters and their spouses gathered together in song and prayer to send John to his eternal home.
Celebrations of his life will be held on March 14, in Windsor, Colo., and in Philip, S.D. on June 6. Donations in John’s memory can be made to the San Andreas Community Covenant Church (memorial fund) or to the Cornerstone Baptist church in Windsor, Colo.