December 17, 1917 – October 11, 2019
Public high school and elementary school food services manager In Palo Alto for many years, Virginia Trina Denton, 101, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Avalon Health Care in San Andreas of natural causes. She was born on Dec. 23, 1917, in Fresno to Charles Franklin Gore and Trina Vergara, and was raised in the Sonora and Columbia area of Tuolumne County by her uncle Manuel Pedro and her aunt Charlotte Vergara Pedro after her mother died, when she was 2 years old and an only child.
She was an avid horseman as a child and often rode to her elementary school. The ruins of that small wooden building still stand near the entrance to the Columbia Airport. In 1938 she was married to Henry Jackson “Jack” Denton who was a certified county surveyor in Palo Alto. They met in Sonora and were married in the church in downtown Sonora. She was first employed as a cook in the Palo Alto public school system and later became a public high school and elementary school food services manager.
In 1941 they had their first child, Kathie Gayle and a few years later their son Douglas Vern was born. He became an accomplished horseman and rode in the rigorous mountain endurance race from Sacramento to Reno. She and her husband obtained a federal lease for property on federal lands and managed the summer horse-riding resort at Kennedy Meadows during the 1940s through the 1960s. The resort was often used as the site for western movies, and the family met many Hollywood actors and actresses. Virginia began to breed, raise and show Yorkshire Terriers as a vocation and became a leader in Northern California dog shows. She raised a champion male Yorkshire Terrier. She and her husband enjoyed golf and introduced their grandchildren to that sport. They also were avid fans of the San Francisco Giants.
Virginia survived her husband Jack Denton, who died in 1987; her great-granddaughter, Carly Ann who died before the age of 6 years; and her son, Douglas, who died in 2016. She also survived the husband of her daughter, Vincent Gerzvus Savickas, who died in 2009. Altogether, Virginia is survived by one child, five grandchildren and their two spouses, five great-grandchildren and their two spouses, and five great-great-grandchildren. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Kathie Merrick and her husband Rob Merrick; and by her son’s two wives, respectively, Rita Denton and Pam Denton, and his two daughters, Kimberly Denton and Jenny Garcia and her son, Bradley Garcia. She is also survived by her grandson, Steven Savickas and his wife Rene Savickas and their son, Kyle Savickas, and by her grandson, Mark Savickas, and his former wife Angela Savickas, and their two children, Bryce Savickas and Chelsea Kersey, Virginia’s great-grandchildren. Virginia is also survived by their son Bryce Savickas, and his two sons, Logan Carpenter and Brayden Savickas, and by Bryce’s wife Vanessa Savickas, and their son, Talon Taylor Savickas. All of these sons are great-great grandchildren of Virginia. Virginia is also survived by the children of Chelsea and Garrett Kersey, Jaxon Kersey and Carly Ann Kersey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas, 95249, at 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served in the Town Hall at 12:30 p.m. A graveside memorial service will be held at the Shadow Mountain Cemetery, in Sonora at the intersection of Old Bald Mountain Road and Greenley Road, at 3:30 p.m.