Bonnie Bennett

January 1, 1947 – October 22, 2020
Bonnie Lavaughn (Burnett) Bennett passed away on Oct. 22, 2020.
Bonnie resided in Attica, Ind., for 15 years with husband Steve Bennett. During her time in Indiana, Bonnie became interested in volunteering for the local food bank. She served as the director of operations and was known as the “white haired lady that ran the food bank.” She also volunteered her time delivering meals to the local Senior Center.
Bonnie was born in Bremerton, Wash., but was raised and lived the majority of her life in California. She was the daughter of the late Ola Sorters and stepdaughter of Harry Sorters of Angels Camp.
Bonnie and Steve were longtime Calaveras County residents. They owned and operated Nellie Lou’s Antiques from 2000-2005. Bonnie loved Angels Camp and always considered it her hometown. It brought her much joy knowing that she could go anywhere in town and she would always see a familiar face.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Steve, of 25 years; and daughter, Stacy (Chris) of San Diego.