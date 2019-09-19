July 24, 2019
Charlotte Oralee Toms Farr of San Andreas passed into the arms of God on July 24, 2019, at age 98. She is survived by her six children, Charles, Thomas, Marilyn, Jean, Robert and Barbara; a sister, Barbara Ingalls; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Farr. She lived in Calaveras County for more than 60 years, was a speech therapist for the Office of Education and loved sailing.
A party in her honor will be held on Oct. 12, 1 p.m. at the family home, 2951 Highway 49, San Andreas. Please bring your favorite finger foods to share with all present.
Donations in Charlotte’s honor may be made to Calaveras Keystone Masonic Lodge #78, P.O. Box 1027, San Andreas, CA 95249.