Leanne Kaye Joses-Minehart passed away unexpectedly at age 56 on Jan. 17 at her home in San Andreas. Leanne was born June 2, 1963, at Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas to Louise and Douglas Joses where she lived all her life. Leanne is survived by her husband, Courtney; sons, Keifer and Colton; her parents, Louise Joses and Douglas (Loree) Joses; brother, Craig Joses (Jennifer), Tanner and Tori; step-brother, Chris Flynn (Teresa), Aidan and Jack; step-sister, Deirdre (Bert) Lefty, Della, Dotty and Georgia. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. Please join us and share a favorite memory. Memorial contributions may be made to: San Andreas 4-H, CSTARS Theater Group, Rescue 209 or San Andreas Fire Protection District.