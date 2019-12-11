April 25, 1964 – November 30, 2019
Cynthia Arlene “Cindy” (Aguiar) Reading, of Valley Springs, was born on April 25, 1964, and passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 55 from complications related to breast cancer.
Cindy loved life, her family and friends, and her dogs. She embodied hope and overcame many trials throughout her life, but you would never hear her complain. She was a member of many local clubs/organizations: Red Hats (where she was co-queen), CNN, Delta XI Zeta Sorority, Tea Club, and she enjoyed playing Bunco once a month. She enjoyed crafts, traveling, and she loved being involved in the annual charity events with some of the clubs. She spent countless hours putting together baskets to raffle off in the silent auctions for various charities. She loved animals, especially her dogs. She was the “dog-mom” to Shelby and Harley. They were both rescue dogs. She was an avid Raider fan and longtime season ticket holder in the Black Hole.
Cindy is survived by her mom, Betty Dergan; her “pops,” Gary Fonda; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Brett Vernon and Lenette and Dennis Franklin; stepsister, Melissa Leiser; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Marty and Janine Dergan; stepbrother, Eric Dergan; nephew, Christopher LeDoux; nieces, Haley Franklin, Mykayla Leiser, Emma Leiser and Samantha Dergan; her brand new great-niece, Penelope Rose LeDoux; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her dad, Leonard Aguiar, and her stepdad, Dennis Dergan, as well as all of her grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 15, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the Valley Springs Veterans Hall at 189 Pine Street, Valley Springs, CA.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, stjude.org, (866) 458-3454.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.