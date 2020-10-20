September 14, 2020
Stanton Edwin Osborne passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020, in Palo Alto at Veterans Hospital; he was 88. He was born and raised in East Moline, Ill., where he learned to swim and sail on the Mississippi River. Stan didn’t share much about his school days, I think he was more interested in talking to the hobos who frequented the railroad tracks near his back yard; Stan dreamed of hitting the road even then. In his teen years Stan worked summers for the local carnival where he learned to make balloon animals and be a clown. Perhaps the carnival nurtured his love of entertainment. Stan was never one to turn down a challenge so when he was offered the chance to ride a motorcycle in a barrel he was in his element. It didn’t take long for him to master the art. The love of motorcycles remained with him throughout his life.
Stan married Janice Ann Ford in 1948. They lived in Illinois where he made a living building houses. April 1949 Stan enlisted in the U.S. Army. Soon after finishing boot camp, the Korean War started and he was sent to Korea where he served honorably. He was proud of the Korean Service Medal with two bronze campaign stars he was awarded.
Once home in Illinois, Stan supported his young family, which now included daughter Cindy, working in construction and taking classes in electrical engineering. When Lockheed Missiles and Space Company offered Stan a job in California, he moved his family to the Bay Area. He was proud of the contributions he made to the space industry and of the times he was sent to Cape Canaveral to “fix things.” Stan remained in the aerospace industry until he retired from Ford Loral Aerospace.
Stan, the man who could do anything, bought 42 acres on Table Mountain in Murphys in 1980, and started planning, then building a two-story house with the million-dollar view that he moved his family into. Building the house on Ponderosa Way in Murphys was one of Stan’s biggest and proudest accomplishments. He made the long drive from Murphys to Ford Loral in San Jose for many years and worked on the house at night and on the weekends. Stan retired in 1987 so he could be at home to care for his wife, Jan, who passed away in 1995.
Stan began the new chapter in his life when he bought a motorcycle, worked as a handyman, and found out that he was very good at selling wine. He worked as a wine host at Milliaire Winery for 12 years. Since he loved to entertain, it was the perfect fit; he could tell stories, offer life advice, and sing to anyone who would listen, and listen they did. He became a legend in the town of Murphys for his songs and charm. It was a special day when he sang “Happy Birthday” to a woman and her friends. Stan was so charming, she, Terry Elliott, returned a few weeks later to check out his twinkling blue eyes, and they fell in love and were married in 2001. Many good years filled with love, laughter, family and friends passed for the two. Good memories were made that will never be overshadowed by the Alzheimer’s that impacted him near the end. He will always be remembered as the sweet loving gentleman with the sparkling blue eyes and the beautiful voice.
Stan is survived by his wife, Terry; daughter, Cindy (Mike) Straws; grandchildren, Toby Barber, Sarah (Ryan) McQuoid, Jamie (Brandon) Justice; and great-grandchildren, James Justice and Ayvah McQuoid. He is also survived by Terry’s children, Diana (Tom) Spence, Alan (Paige) Elliott; and granddaughter, Melissa (Zach) Anisko.
A celebration of Stan’s life will take place at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Fisher House, 3801 Miranda Ave. (135FH), Palo Alto, CA 94304. Please specify the donations are for the Palo Alto Fisher House. Fisher House provides temporary lodging for veterans and/or their family members while receiving treatment at VA facilities. Terry stayed there during Stan’s last days of life, it was a blessing to be so close. Information about the Fisher House Foundation can be found online. If you prefer, donations can also be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.