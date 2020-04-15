January 30, 1935 – March 29, 2020
William Robert Cheney, age 85, of Murphys, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020, surrounded by family. William “Bill” leaves his loving wife of 66 years, Marilyn (Thomas) Cheney; his son, Dennis Cheney (wife Sharon) and daughter Pam Cheney Bowman (husband Pat). Bill was a loving and devoted Grampy to Cassie Miller (Theron), Mark Franz (Taryn), Alyssa Turner (Forrest), Robert Peterson (Brooke) and Karlee Short (Caleb), and 12 great-grandchildren who he adored.
Bill was born in Stockton to parents William M. and Myrtle A. Cheney, and leaves a sister, Joan Self; brother, Jack Cheney; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Derek Cheney.
Bill was born the son of a butcher, and he continued that trade throughout his life. He began working at a slaughterhouse in Stockton, moved on to be a butcher for a meat company, and eventually a state meat inspector. He and his family, along with his sister, Joan, and her family moved to Calaveras County in 1972, where together they purchased the Avery Food Market. Bill will always be remembered as “Butcher Bill,” and leaves a legacy of kindness and giving throughout his continued career at Applewood Market and Big Trees Market. His love of community, his gift of gab and his never ending jokes will live on through the stories told and memories shared.
He and Marilyn retired in the early ’90s and enjoyed traveling to a second home in Arizon for the following 17 years. He loved boating, fishing, the Oakland Raiders, family and friends.
Bill Cheney and Carl Self of the Avery Food Market started the tradition of lighting the famous Avery Christmas Tree 50 years ago. In honor of them, and to ensure that the tradition continues, the family requests that donations be made in Bill’s name to: The Avery Christmas Tree Foundation or ACTF to P.O. Box 55, Avery, CA 95224.
At this time no services are planned due to the unprecedented circumstances we are facing. The family asks that you remember Bill fondly and hold them up in your thoughts and prayers.