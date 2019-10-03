April 21, 1944 – September 19, 2019
Lucille (Gidget) Sheridan passed away in her sleep with Jim at her side in their home in Valley Springs at the age of 75 on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Gidget was born in Oakland, and at an early age moved to Stockton. Gidget was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife and friend to many others. For many years, Gidget ran a daycare service in her home. Those children still remember her today and talk about the great memories they had of Gidget caring for them as her own. Her passion was her art work – she was very gifted. She spent numerous hours drawing or painting everything from flowers, animals, landscapes and even people on occasion.
Lucille is survived by her husband, James A. Sheridan of 51 years; daughter, Kathleen Henry of Oregon; son, David Sheridan; grandsons, Jacob and Jeremy Sheridan all of Michigan; granddaughter, Jessica Baughman; grandson-in-law, Jake Baughman; great grandsons, Jeffery (9) and James (3) of Camdenton MO; daughter-in-law, Conny Sheridan Varner also of Camdenton MO.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard Chapel located at 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA (north-end of cemetery). Following the service there will be a celebration of life at the Waterloo Club located at 10447 Waterloo Road, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Adventist Health Hospice at 20100 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370 in the name of Lucille Sheridan.