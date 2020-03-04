March 9, 1949 – July 14, 2019
Susan Karen Woodard (Hastie) died in Stockton on July 14, 2019, at the age of 70. Susan is survived by her husband, Keith; her three children, Kevin, Ginny and Crissy; and seven grandchildren.
She was born on March 9, 1949, in Redbluff, Calif., to Leonard and Virginia Hastie. She went to American River College to be a dietician and then worked at James Monroe Manor, Elk Grove Convalescent Hospital, and finally Calaveras HeadStart State Preschools. She married her husband, Daniel Keith Woodard, in 1972. She lived in Elk Grove, Galt, Portland, and spent the last 34 years in Valley Springs. She was a member of Rebecca’s Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
At this time, there will not be a public funeral.