December 12, 2019, Age 87
Ruth June Bjorge left this world on Dec. 12, 2019, at the age of 87, just as a new life, her great-grandson, was entering the world at almost the same time.
Ruth was born in Chicago where she was an excellent student. She moved to California in the early ’50s where she started and raised her family. Two of her favorite things were singing in various choirs and working with students at Amador High School in Pleasanton.
Ruth moved to Calaveras County in the early ’80s and worked for the Calaveras County Office of Education. During this time she meet and married her beloved Art Bjorge. They spent over 30 wonderful years together.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Koehler, and daughter, Kerri Ann Koehler. She is survived by her husband, Art Bjorge; sister, Joan Hukill; son, Steven (Debbie); grandchildren, Derek Koehler and Deanna Koehler (Ben Kardis); great-grandchildren, Nya and Saylin Kardas; stepdaughter, Jennifer Star; step-grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Schneider and their son, Hunter, and Jasper Gunsell, along with other family and friends.
In honor of Ruth’s request, no service is planned.