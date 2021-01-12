Robert “Bob” Trinchero Jr. passed away in peace on Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 80. Bob and his wife of 30 years, Patricia, lived in Angels Camp, where Bob was instrumental in the founding of the Greenhorn Creek Golf Course Community. Prior to coming to the Sierra Foothills, Bob had several career paths. He started his education in San Jose at St. Patrick Grammar School, then went on to Bellarmine Prep School, Deep Springs College, had a stint with the Air National Guard, then went to San Jose State and Stanford University where he earned his doctorate in Psychological Studies. His love of teaching led him to a professorship at the University of Cal State East Bay, and before retirement in 1994, Bob was vice president of University Advancement. After a 30-year tenure at Cal State, Bob went on to become executive director at Delta school in Santa Cruz.
Born and raised in San Jose, Bob spent his youth helping his Italian grandparents pick produce and learning familial customs. Bob learned his love of cooking, the wonderful cadence of the Italian language, and an appreciation of red wine from his Nonna and Nonno Feci. His Italian roots were further supported by his parents, Adele and Robert “Bud” Trinchero. To his mom family was everything, teaching the lesson of unconditional love. From his dad he learned a love of golf, a sarcastic sense of humor, and an appreciation of family. Bob vigorously celebrated tradition of family and friends, whether it was preparing a homemade pasta feed, playing a round of golf, a game of Bocce (a game you could play with a ball in one hand and a glass of red in the other, he would say), listening to his favorite music, sorting through his wine cellar, watching any and all sports, or sharing a good Borolo. Bob and Pat had a love of Italy, making frequent trips to Europe, and, on many trips, reuniting with Italian family and friends.
Bob’s family farming roots led him to become a member of the Calaveras County Jumping Frog Jubilee Fair Board in 1999. Stemming from several gubernatorial appointments, he served the Fair with 21 years of contributions to the Fair’s success. Active in community service and city politics, Bob was a sterling example of how to contribute selflessly at the community level.
Always articulate and known as a wordsmith, Bob wrote many “Bobisms” he shared at parties, birthdays, holidays or whether the moment was large or small. His delivery was usually accompanied by his tears, but also a joyful and appreciative response by his audience.
Bob is remembered by his many friends and family: his loving wife, Pat; his son, Jason; stepson, Todd (Jutta); stepdaughter, Kellie (Curtis); sister, Patti; nieces, nephews, six granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Family was always reaffirmed by Bob’s love and gratitude and, to him, was a “soulful force” in his life. So full of wit, charm, an easy laugh, intelligence and expressive love, Bob was a cheerleader for life and his was a life well lived. The impact he made on us will live on in our hearts forever.
Bob’s life will be celebrated at his beloved Calaveras County Fairgrounds after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made to the Calaveras County Fair (Outstanding Livestock Exhibitors Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, CA 95222.