February 23, 1928 – October 16, 2019
Marion Galla passed away peacefully at the age of 91 after living a marvelous life as a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Born in Elmhurst, New York, on Feb. 23, 1928, she married James Galla in 1951, and they raised their two sons Bradley and Scott in Sunnyvale, Calif.
As a family, they loved spending time at their cabin in Arnold. They enjoyed this area so much, that in 1988 they retired to Forest Meadows. Marion enjoyed playing golf, bridge, backgammon, card games, and cooking for family and friends. Many would agree that Marion had an amazing sense of humor and loved telling jokes.
She is survived by sons, Bradley and wife Stephanie, Scott and wife Chris; grandchildren, Paige and husband Sebastian, Zachary and wife Staci, Sarah and husband Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jasmin and Noah Sieh and Bodhi Galla.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, James Galla. Marion’s loved ones will celebrate her life through family gatherings in the years to come.
A message from your grandkids: Grandmother Dearest, We must be the luckiest grandkids in the entire world to have had a Grandma like you! We loved spending holidays together, trying your newest casserole dish, playing rounds and rounds of Uno, while you shared your latest jokes with the family. Thank you for sponsoring our childhood sports and hobbies and continually supporting us in our dreams. You are the best Grandmother anyone could have. You had the ability to always make us smile, laugh and feel good about ourselves. You will be missed for eternity! Much love, Paige, Zack and Sara