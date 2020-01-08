May 21, 1954 - December 29, 2019
With great sadness we pronounce the passing of Kathryn (Katt) Lucille Martin, age 65, of Valley Springs. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Dec. 29, 2019.
She was born to the late Margaret Imogene Dennis in Dumas Arkansas on May 21, 1954. Katt is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Martin, of Valley Springs; five children, Sidney Francis Jr (Bundy), of Valley Springs, Shannon Dumar (Mark), of Cave Creek, Ariz., Kimberly Dockter (Charlie), of Tulare, Sheila Whitener (Gerald), of Tulare, and Cheryl Francis, of Visalia. Katt is also survived by several siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved and was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all her knew her. Funeral services will be held at San Andreas Memorial Chapel in San Andreas on Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. Any donations in the form of flowers may be sent directly to the funeral chapel.