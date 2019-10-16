October 4, 2019
Molly Jean Collins tragically passed away in a car accident on Oct. 4. She was born Molly Jean Mulleague to Thomas Mulleague and Christine Simmons Mulleague Rowe in Chico, Calif. Molly lived a vivacious childhood and spent her time climbing trees and playing in the creek with her three sisters. Molly’s adventures led her to live in many beautiful places, including Yosemite, Portland, San Francisco and Davis. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from UC, Davis, and practiced as a scientist in the university lab working to cure Malaria.
However, it was in Murphys where Molly met the love of her life, Wyatt Collins. Molly knew the moment she set eyes on Wyatt that he was the one, and within a year, they were married and expecting their first child. In Avery, Molly found true happiness being a wife and mommy to their two small children. She also partnered with her husband, providing home office and bookkeeping support for their Collins Masonry Business.
Molly leaves behind her loving husband, Wyatt; her children, Olivia (5) and Leo (4); her three sisters, Cricket Short, Willow Mulleague and Katie Morales. As well as her father, mother, and extended family.
Donations for Wyatt and the children are being accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/molly-collins-family-fund
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 19 from 2-5 p.m. at the Murphys Old School, 60 Jones Street, Murphys.