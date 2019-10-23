June 11, 1929 – September 10, 2019
Roslinda Mary “Rose” Davids passed away Sept. 10, 2019 in Atwater, Calif. She was 90 years old. Born June 11, 1929 in Springfield, Ill., Rose was the daughter of Guido and Palmina Cellitti, immigrants from Scanno, Italy. In 1951 she met Paul Richard Davids. They were married on Dec. 1, 1951, and went on to have five children; Karen, Linda, Barbara, Robert and Tina. They also had nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rose was best known in this area as the matriarch of the Calaveras County Airport, where she and Paul ran Davids Aviation since 1986. A popular attraction at the airport were Rose’s homemade cinnamon rolls, which she baked weekly.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Calaveras County Airport.