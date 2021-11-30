May 17, 1933 – November 3, 2021
Nancy Marie (Johnson) Larson passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 3, 2021, at the age of 88, two days before her 66th wedding anniversary. She was an active resident of Foothill Village in Angels Camp. Prior to moving to Foothill Village, Nancy resided at Mark Twain Oaks in Angels Camp for 58 years, where she and her husband, Nolan, raised their family.
Nancy was born in Whitter, Calif., on May 17, 1933, but spent most of her childhood years in San Dimas in the house where her mother was born. She graduated from San Dimas Elementary School and Bonita High School. She served as editor of the school newspaper at both schools.
After one year at Whittier College, Nancy transferred to the University of Nevada, Reno. She majored in journalism, served as Associate Editor of the college newspaper and was a yearbook staff member. It was there that Nancy met her husband of 66 years, Nolan Larson.
Nancy and Nolan began their married life in Reno where their three daughters were born while Nolan finished school. Upon Nolan’s graduation, they moved their young family to Calaveras County so he could begin his first engineering job. They lived briefly in San Andreas and then Copperopolis before moving to Angels Camp in 1961. Their son was born in 1963.
Nancy dedicated her life to her children’s activities and community life until her children had all left home. She was an officer on the PTA board and served on the Calaveras County Board of Education. She passed her love for scouting on to her children and was a Girl Scout leader for countless years while also holding local and regional leadership positions. She went on to serve as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She never missed a sporting event and was a frequent chaperone at school dances and events.
Nancy loved history and began working at the Angels Camp Museum, where she eventually became the Museum Department Head and Curator. During her tenure, she founded and coordinated Living History Days. She began a lifelong quest for family genealogy, to which she dedicated countless hours of research and writing so the family history would be recorded for generations to come. Nancy carried her enthusiasm for genealogy into being a founding charter member and librarian of the Calaveras Genealogical Society.
The mountains and the ocean remained a constant draw for Nancy throughout her life. She shared this passion with her children and grandchildren through family camping trips and picnics by mountain lakes and rivers. She and Nolan also enjoyed camping trips with various groups of friends for many years. The family flocked to the same beach in Corona del Mar each summer where Nancy spent time during her childhood and her parents eventually retired. Nancy and Nolan also enjoyed annual trips to Kauai to spend time with her brother and sister-in-law and body surf and snorkel in warmer waters.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Caleb Merton Johnson and Margaret Eileen (Keating) Johnson, her younger brother William “Bill” Johnson, and her grandson Zachary Nolan Larson. She is survived by her husband, Nolan L. Larson, brother Merton “Johnny” Johnson (Bev), sister-in-law Laurel Johnson, daughters Loretta Larson, Jennifer Martínez (Rick), Ann Yarnall (Michael), and son Eric Larson (Joanna). She is also survived by grandchildren Caleb, Christie, Renae, Andrew, Nicholas, and Amanda. A private memorial service will be held in Angels Camp. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.