December 18, 1941 – December 9, 2019
George M. Shiroma, of Valley Springs, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019, from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. With the help of Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, he spent his final months with his loving family in the comfort of his home. George was born on Dec. 18, 1941, in Honolulu to Saburo Shiroma and Otome Miyashiro.
He was the youngest of three children and worked on his father’s banana and papaya farm in Kaneohe. He learned to drive his father’s truck on the farm and earned his driver’s license at age 15. A good driver, he navigated the old winding Pali Road when delivering fruit to the Honolulu markets.
George began his career as a heavy equipment operator in Hawaii and continued working in construction after he moved to California in the mid-1970s. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 3 for over 50 years.
After his retirement, “Tata” found happiness attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed working on his cars, building furniture for his family, landscaping his yard, and riding his Harley with friends. He loved listening to oldies music and watching old westerns.
George was preceded in death by his parents and nephew.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karyl, of Valley Springs; sisters, Ethel and Mildred, of Honolulu; son, George, Jr (Terrie) of Auburn; daughter, Kristal (Jason) of Valley Springs; daughter, Amy (Anthony) of Sitka, Alaska; grandchildren, LeeAnn, Chanel, Jade, Doug, Jett, Ruby, Cruz; great-grandchildren, Malcolm, Danny, Joleen, PJ, Karina, Alex and Cash; and great-great-grandson, Jacob. He is also survived by his niece, Charleen and great-niece, Latasha. George will be dearly missed by his friends and family. George’s family will gather in Oahu to scatter his ashes at sea.