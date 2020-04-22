July 15, 1954 – April 9, 2020
James Tyrone Abraham peacefully passed away at home and surrounded by family on April 9, 2020, at age 65 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born July 15, 1954, in San Andreas, “Ty,” a lifelong Calaveras County resident, leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 46 years, Nettie Rose (Duncan) Abraham, of Angels Camp; son, Brian Abraham of Bandon, Ore.; and sister, Teena Wiggins, of Angels Camp. He was beloved “Pepa” to granddaughter Halley Ellard (Jeffrey), of Angels Camp, and grandson Isaac Abraham, of San Diego.
Ty worked at La Contenta Golf Course in Valley Springs for 18 years before becoming Golf Course Superintendent at Mountain Springs in Sonora for another 14 years. After retiring he became groundskeeper for the Altaville Cemetery District for nine years. An avid golfer, fisherman and retired drummer, Ty was a two-time club champion in the La Contenta Men’s Club, though his favorite pastime was spending time on outings and vacations with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Delores (Smith) Abraham, of Angels Camp, father Hadge James Abraham, of San Andreas, and sister Toni Cabral, of Lockeford.
Our sincerest appreciation goes out to the nurses and staff at the Diana J. White Cancer Center in Sonora and the Sonora Adventist Health Hospice. Private interment was held April 18, 2020, at Altaville Protestant Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.