April 2, 1933 – January 16, 2020
Kenneth Robert Kolter entered into eternal life on Jan. 16, 2020, at age 86. Born in Saukville, Wis., to Sylvester and Viola Kolter, he served in Korea, and later worked on the atoll of Kwajalein. He earned his CPA, and worked for the government. In 1979, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of working for himself when he purchased the Giant Burger in Arnold. His family made many memories working there together. He is survived by Margie, his wife of 58 years; their five children, John, Mike, James, Maria and Kathleen; as well as 10 beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Kenneth will be remembered as a dedicated, hard-working and loving husband, father and grandfather.