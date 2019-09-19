January 3, 1931 - August 27, 2019
Jimmy Edward Wurtz was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Santa Ana, Calif., to Mildred (Forney) and Edward Wurtz, and died Aug. 27, 2019, in Stockton. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Evelyn Wurtz; sister, Mary Lou Wurtz; and the families of his four children, Kenna, Jim and Celeste Fenton; Ron, Karen (Ohlson) and Finn and Signe Wurtz; Tom, Merri and Zane and Max Wurtz; and Mike and Sheryl (Beverett).
Jim spent the majority of his life in Calaveras County. It started with visits in the 1960s, followed by purchase of a cabin in Dorrington in 1969, and then living in retirement from 1989-2017 in Dorrington and Angels Camp, “above the fog and below the snow,” as he was quick to say.
He grew up on the orange-grove-lined streets of Anaheim and attended Fullerton Junior College. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from San Jose State College. While there, he met Shirley Rode from Napa. They married in June of 1953 and lived in Anaheim, Avenal, Richmond and Mountain View before settling in San Mateo in 1963 to raise their family. He started his career as a teacher (shop class and drivers’ education). In 1957, he joined the Electron Tube Division of Litton Industries, specializing in high-resolution cathode ray tubes. While professionally he was an engineer, the spirit of teaching carried through the rest of his life.
Jim devoted his life to his family, the Sierra Nevada, and home construction. In the late 1960s, after years of camping, the family bought an A-frame shell on Snowshoe Lake in Dorrington. He and Shirley spent hundreds of hours framing, hanging sheetrock, wiring and plumbing, while the kids helped or (mostly) played. They never lived in a home for very long before adding rooms and making other changes. They renovated their Avenal, Mountain View, San Mateo and Phoenix homes; built another home from a shell in Tahoe; built another home in Dorrington from the ground up; and finally, continuously renovated their Angels Camp home. Jim also enjoyed skiing and traveling. He traveled extensively in his work, and later he traveled with Shirley to Israel, most of Europe and all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, exploring much of the West with a trailer.
Jim was most proud of the achievements of his children. Seeing them successfully raise children of their own meant a lot to him, as did having the opportunity to help them with their home renovations. Because he was the first in his family to graduate from college, he was particularly pleased that his family earned over a dozen college degrees across generations, with more to come.
Above are the things that Jim would have told you if you asked him about his life. What he wouldn’t have described was his own character – the things that made him truly special to his family. He shared his reverence for the workings of the universe. He taught us all to closely examine everyday objects and wonder what they were made of, how they were made, and what motivated people to make them – from movies to TVs to sunglasses (which, along with his hats, he wore quite jauntily). Occasionally he would decide that something needed fixing just so he could open it up, pick up each piece, and explain what it was doing there. “Have I shown you how this works? It’s really kinda neat.” He believed strongly in planning, and he wrote and drew plans in order to find the best among many possible outcomes. He drew wonderfully detailed diagrams to help himself and others understand how things worked and their spatial relations, including maps that were legendary for their accurate directions. He taught us to turn things over in our minds and try to draw them. As a member and one-time regional chairman of the Society for Information Display, he had a great reputation for his excellent communication skills. And yet, when you talked to him, he would be the one asking questions, learning about you, your life and your values.
Jim was generous in teaching what he’d learned, even as he modeled character rather than explaining it. He enjoyed understanding all sorts of technology and was excited to know what new innovations would be coming. He had a special interest in spaceflight and the wonders of the moon landings. He would cast a flashlight’s beam up into the night and trace out for you the planets’ and stars’ patterns in the sky. He taught us to appreciate that true humor is subtle and hard won, clever without being crass, and often better rewarded with a wry smile than with uproarious laughter (though we did a lot of laughing, too). He and his smile will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
There will be no service. Suggested contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or Calaveras Big Trees Association.