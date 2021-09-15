October 13, 1973 - August 18, 2021
Zachary Paul Luchetti passed into Grace in Murphys, leaving a loving family, lifelong friends, many art students, and a body of drawings and paintings amassed over time.
He was degreed in Graphic Art and Illustration from San Jose State University, with a Master of Arts degree in Education from California State University, East Bay, in Hayward. He participated in numerous art shows and published 13 editions of his own magazine. He taught art in Clovis, Fresno, Murphys and Lodi, with particularly fond memories of Lone Pine, where he climbed Mount Whitney and helped create murals for the town.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Isa; his dearest son, Leo; his brothers Micah Luchetti and Jeremy Luchetti; his cousins Rebecca Colligan and Myles Colligan; his sister-in-law Chandra Luchetti, and dear niece Kamiya Luchetti. He is also mourned by his former spouse Kylee Luchetti; his mother, Cathy Luchetti; his father, Larry Luchetti, and stepfather, Peter Hadreas.
Called "The Gentle Giant" by his friends, Zack's studies in faith and philosophy, his appreciation of music, his world travels, his love of hiking, and his lifetime study of martial arts all contributed to his profound creativity as an artist and his compassionate sense of humanity.
