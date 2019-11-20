July 2, 1931 – November 10, 2019
George Gemberling, son of Irvin and Ethel Gemberling, was born July 2, 1931, and welcomed into eternal rest by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 10, 2019. Born in Shamokin Dam, Penn., George graduated from Selinsgrove High School in June 1949.
In July 1949, George joined the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. For the next two and one-third years he remained with the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in November 1952.
After returning from Germany, George married Gloria Kauffman on March 26, 1954. For the next 60 years they were inseparable. Within a span of 10 years, George and Gloria had four children: Steven, Kevin, Lori and Matthew.
In April 1957, George started working for Capital Airlines, the precursor to United Airlines. In early 1962, George had an opportunity to transfer his employment to San Francisco International Airport. Therefore, in June 1962, George and Gloria packed their belongings and moved their family to California. Once there, they purchased a home in Fremont, and proceeded to raise their family. For the next 30 years, George worked at SFO until his retirement in June 1992.
In July 1997, George and Gloria sold their home in Fremont and moved to Copperopolis. There they spent the next 17 years, enjoying family and neighbors, attending church, and playing bingo. On March 26, 2014, George and Gloria celebrated their 60th anniversary. Unfortunately, just weeks later, Gloria Gemberling succumbed to health problems and passed away on April 14, 2014.
Soon afterwards, George began to display signs of dementia. As the disease slowly progressed, George was cared for by his four children: Lori, Steven, Kevin and Matthew. In 2019, Steve placed George in a senior living facility in Sonora. It was there, on Nov. 10, 2019, that George Gemberling went to sleep and peacefully breathed his last breath.
George remained a widower after his wife’s death. He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Steven (Victoria), Kevin (Lisa), Lori and Matthew (Claudia). George is also survived by five grandchildren, Amanda, Anthony, Michael, Samantha, Shane; and three great-grandchildren, Payton, Bentley and Harley.
George Gemberling was a man who cared deeply about his family. He set the example for honesty and hard work. He taught his children integrity and respect. His legacy will live on in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Skyline Place Senior Living and Adventist Health Sonora Hospice for taking good care of Dad during his final months. In addition, the family would like to thank Angels Memorial Chapel mortuary for their help during this difficult time.
In honor of George’s life, a celebration in his memory will be held at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Saint Matthew Lutheran Church
13880 Joshua Way
Sonora, CA 95370
(209) 532-4639
If you wish to make a donation in honor of George, please consider contributing to your local hospice. Thank you!