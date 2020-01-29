January 15, 2020
Mable “Vinetta” Ketchum, 94, of Valley Springs, passed into Heaven peacefully Jan. 15, 2020, after a long illness. Vinetta is survived by a son, Castle Ray Ketchum of Manteca; and daughter, Linda Ann Dituri of Valley Springs; as well as four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving niece, Karla and family. Vinetta was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Eugene Ketchum, the love of her life, and was the last sibling of 14 children. Services to be held later.