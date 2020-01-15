Louis Guise

November 5, 1928 – December 31, 2019
Louis Anthony Guise passed away on Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 91 of natural causes. Mr. Guise was a lightweight champion boxer in his senior year of high school and held his title into junior college. He was ranked No. 2 in his class and accepted to West Point Military Academy. His military career was short lived due to a serious accident. After a long recovery Mr. Guise returned to complete his higher education at University of California, Berkley, and went on to graduate from U.C. San Francisco. Lou became a school teacher at Oakland’s largest Catholic schools where he taught math and English. During that time he also taught swimming lessons at the local YMCA. He enjoyed reading the thank-you letters that he received from the kids. When he retired, he spent much of his time with his mother in Arnold. He also improved on his piano playing, which he continued to enjoy and play beautifully. He wrote and published his first book in 1993 titled “The Metric Mind.” After his mother passed away, he went on to write two more books, “Einstein, an Event in the Fourth Dimension,” in 2010, and “Metaphysics, a Pure Science,” in 2015. He was working on a fourth book. Graveside services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Murphys on Sheep Ranch Road on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the services at his home in Arnold after. Mr. Guise is survived by the many people who will miss him.