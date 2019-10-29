Rosemarie Hernandez

April 24, 1936 – October 13, 2019
Our beloved Rosemarie “Toti,” “Rose,” “Rosie” Hernandez passed away on Oct. 13, 2019. She was born to Ignacio and Jessie Hernandez in San Andreas California on April 24, 1936. She attended grammar school and High School in Calaveras County. After high school she attended Providence College of Nursing in Oakland. She started her nursing career in Oakland, then worked as a “traveling” nurse in Ecuador and Hawaii. She returned to Oakland and worked at Highland Hospital until her retirement.
She loved to travel and work in her garden. She moved to Redding in 2004. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy Church and the Saint Vincent De Paul Society and a volunteer at the Golden Umbrella.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Ruth; brother, Jesus; and niece, Lennell Glissman. She is survived by her sister, Lupe Arness; brother, Joseph Hernandez; nephews, Steven and Joseph Cilenti, Phillip, Joseph and Michael Hernandez; and nieces, Linda Cilenti, Pam Wittner and Lisa Hernandez-Harvey; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
A rosary will be held on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, Calif. Services will be held Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 2600 Shasta View Dr, Redding, Calif., and on Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 162 Church Hill Road, San Andreas.
Contributions can be made to Saint Vincent De Paul Society, 2040 Walnut Ave., Redding, CA 96001 or Turtle Bay Exploration Park, 844 Sundial Bridge Drive, Redding, CA 96001.