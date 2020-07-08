August 9, 1944 – June 23, 2020
Steven W. Ranker of Angels Camp passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 75 years old.
All who knew Steve can easily picture his welcoming smile and hear his hearty laugh. He was a loving and loyal family man who always put others before himself.
Born to William and Glennadine Ranker in 1944, Steve was the oldest of four children. He grew up in Norwalk, Calif., attending Santa Fe High School, Class of ’62. He completed a stint in the Navy before moving to Calaveras County, where he met Christine Schnoor of Hathaway Pines. They married in a small ceremony in Murphys in 1969. Horseback riding was their shared pastime. They made their home in Angels Camp, overlooking historic Main Street from Mark Twain Road, with Steve working in local construction for 35 years as a heavy equipment operator; Christine caring for their house full of kids and grandkids. While the kids were young, Steve would grow epic, prize-winning red beards for Frog Jump, adding extra family excitement to fair week. Early road trips from that era were some of his favorite stories. He enjoyed hot rodding, and he was an early adopter of computer technology, tutoring friends and family about the unfamiliar technology in the late 1980s. For most of the past decade Steve focused all of his energy on caring for Christine, who passed away in 2017.
Deacon of The Refuge, in Angels Camp, buildings he assisted with, the fruits of his God-loving spirit are abundant. Steve was dedicated to his community and cherished by his family, friends and neighbors. He always shared his time, abilities and resources. He built his own home in Angels Camp and built houses for his family in Ione.
Steve is survived by his sisters, Wynn Dee Harbulak and Debbie Hpoo (Shew Sein Hpoo). He also leaves behind sons, Blaine Robinson, Mike Ranker (and Kris) of New Jersey, Aaron Ranker (and Raelyn) of Valley Springs, Nate Ranker (and Karyn) of Angels Camp, and daughter, Lynn Ranker of Angels Camp. He had 19 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Steve at a later date, when circumstances allow.