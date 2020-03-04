May 23, 1938 – January 20, 2020
Roy Dewayne Eaton, 81, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital San Leandro after a long difficult recovery following an ATV accident on Sept. 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jackie (Lipps) Eaton; his two daughters, Debbie (Dan) Shipp and Karen Eaton; as well as his two grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren.
Roy was the oldest child of Roy A. Eaton and Marjorie (Jeter) Eaton. He was born on May 23, 1938, in Ada, Okla. He had three sisters, Darlene (Don) Unger, Maxine (Mike) Shoemake and Marla Eaton.
In 1956, the family moved to Hayward. Roy graduated high school, met Jackie, and they married in 1960 and started their family. He worked as a Volkswagen mechanic for 25 years before an early retirement in 1988 because of a disability. This did not slow him down, and even after his retirement he continued to work on cars as well as build his own house in Arnold.
Roy loved his family, being a grandfather and a great-grandfather. They lived in Arnold and spent time in Hayward. He loved to watch the deer and other wildlife when they came for a drink of water. They attended Mountain Christian Fellowship. He also enjoyed traveling.
A service will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Christian Fellowship, 3488 Highway 4 Murphys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Christian Fellowship or your favorite charity.