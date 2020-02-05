Emerson

January 30, 2020

Pierce Orion Emerson, son of Kenneth Emerson and Kristen Mergl of Murphys, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at the tender age of 2 years old after battling a rare genetic disorder. He died at home with his family by his side. Pierce will be remembered for his bubbly personality and big heart, and most of all, for bringing everyone around him closer together. In such a short life, Pierce taught us true love and true loss and the strength of family.

Pierce is survived by his parents and baby sister, Reagan; his maternal and paternal grandparents, Robert and Valerie Mergl and Ralph and Mona Emerson; his great-grandmother, Jean Oliver; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

