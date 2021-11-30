Sherry Rummerfield

January 22, 1954 - November 19, 2021

Sherry Rummerfield passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Roseville, Calif., at the age of 67 years old. She was born on Jan. 22, 1954, in Salinas, Calif., to her parents, Phillip and LaVerne (Wilson) Rummerfield.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Geto; daughter in law, Peaches Geto; son in law, Steve Herman, Sr.; as well as grandchildren, Carol, Steven, Sharee, Jasmine, Bronson, Myella, Serenidy, Kiwi, Cody, and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Steven, Daxton, Rosalee and Mia; four sisters and three brothers. She is preceded in death by daughter, Rose Catherine Geto; three sisters and one brother.

Sherry loved to go camping at Sourgrass and celebrating her native heritage.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson. Followed by a graveside service on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the West Point Cemetery in West Point, Calif. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

