May 26, 1932 – December 28, 2019
Keith Tallia passed away peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 28, 2019. He was 87 years old, and resided in San Andreas. Keith is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Isabelle; and his three children, Ron (Debbie), Cheryl and Jack. He has four grandchildren, Jason (Laura), Matthew, Michael and Lea.
Keith, a native son of California, was born and raised in Sutter Creek. He was the youngest of five children, and graduated from Amador County High School in Sutter Creek. He then spent most of his life in San Andreas. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion Seabees during the Korean War as a chief petty officer. He went on to run two successful businesses in the Mother Lode as a Wholesale Distributor for Standard Oil/Chevron and then started Oil Equipment Service, building gas service stations throughout California. Nearing retirement, Keith was elected as a distinguished member of the California State Contractors Board.
His interests included all things outdoor related: hunting, fishing, and taking his family members on great outdoor adventures. Keith was quite a history buff and was a Director Emeritus on the Calaveras County Fair/Jumping Frog Jubilee. He loved all things “western,” was also an avid collector of gold mining equipment.
Services for Keith will include a Rosary at St. Andrews Church in San Andreas (162 Church Hill Rd.) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. A funeral service and mass will be held at St. Andrews Church in San Andreas on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., with a reception following at The Metropolitan in San Andreas. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.