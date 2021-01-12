October 22, 1971 – December 27, 2020
Kristi Marie Herald passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49 on Dec. 27, 2020. She was a resident of San Andreas. She is survived by her two children; son, Gary Herald (Jen) and daughter, Megan Herald; nephew, Justin Muma (Jennifer) and niece, Erica Muma, both of Texas; nieces, Pamela Marques-Chandler (Matthew), Crystle Meyer (Daniel) and Krista Swift; brother, Kevin Marques (Janet); and estranged husband, William Herald. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Marques; mother, Anna Marques; and sister, Kimberly Muma. Kristi you will be sorely missed. Fly with the angels now. We love you.