October 22, 1971 – December 27, 2020

Kristi Marie Herald passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49 on Dec. 27, 2020. She was a resident of San Andreas. She is survived by her two children; son, Gary Herald (Jen) and daughter, Megan Herald; nephew, Justin Muma (Jennifer) and niece, Erica Muma, both of Texas; nieces, Pamela Marques-Chandler (Matthew), Crystle Meyer (Daniel) and Krista Swift; brother, Kevin Marques (Janet); and estranged husband, William Herald. She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Marques; mother, Anna Marques; and sister, Kimberly Muma. Kristi you will be sorely missed. Fly with the angels now. We love you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.