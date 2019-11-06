November 3, 1933 – October 23, 2019
Ellouis Elsa Baer, of Lodi, passed away at the age of 85 on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was born in rural Oliver County, N.D., on Nov. 3, 1933 to the late Emil and Ottillie Mutzenberger.
She grew up in Rural Hazen until she was 13, when they moved to town. She met Edmer who was a baseball player when she was 15. They were married July 29, 1951. She had two sons, Dallas and Myron. In 1957 they moved to California, where Edmer took a job in the Lancaster/Palmdale area. She worked as a waitress there. They moved to Norwalk in 1961, where she worked for the Norwalk School District where she started as a lunchtime cafeteria cashier and was promoted to a baker, where she worked until 1979, when they moved back to Hazen, ND. She worked as a janitor at Peace Lutheran Church until she was able to get back into working at the school district, where she was a baker once again until she retired. In 2008 they once again moved back to California to be closer to her sons and their families. She lived in Valley Springs where she could tend to a garden, which was her favorite pastime. Another great love of hers was dancing, especially polkas and waltzes. She was always a hard worker and loved to cook, especially German dishes.
Ellouis is survived by her son, Dallas Baer, and his wife, Danelle, of Stockton; daughter-in-law, Sharon Baer, of Santa Rosa; niece, Loretta Daigle, of Centerville S.D., who was like a daughter; grandchildren, Joelle Weckerle, and her husband, David, Dallas J. Baer, and his wife, Amber, Garrett Baer, and his partner, Brittany Griffin, and Michaela Baer and her partner, Juan Reyes; and great-grandchildren, Logan Baer, Bailey Baer and Grace Weckerle. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Selma; her husband, Edmer Baer; and son, Myron Baer.
Friends are invited to attend a public visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Lodi. Interment will take place in the Garden of Valor at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson. Contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 105 South Ham Lane, Lodi, CA 95242. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.