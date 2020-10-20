July 10, 1944 – October 12, 2020
Bill Stout Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 3:22 p.m. after complications following cardiac arrest.
“Bill,” as everyone knew him, was a true Renaissance man who was loved by many.
He was born in Los Angeles to parents Perca Lee Johnson and Guy Randolph Stout on Aug. 10, 1944.
He began his career in steel detailing when he was only 16 years old. He enjoyed a long, successful career, using his mathematical genius combined with his ability to visualize and create anything.
He was an amazing, talented artist. He could play any tune he heard by ear; piano, guitar, harmonica. (Black Diamond Bay like no other). In 1985, he produced an album called Highway 12. He absolutely loved to jam on Tuesday Blues Day at the Barn in Sheep Ranch and open mic night at Murphys Theater. He won many pool tournaments. He loved to paint, sculpt, carve, create stained glass and garden. He made knives and black powder guns. He wrote a novel. He loved to read mysteries.
He was a brilliant mathematician, spending his retirement years tutoring many in the community. He would say “I love to count!”
He was a loyal friend and true Raiders fan.
He loved his family, and is survived by his brother, Louis Stout; sister, Shirley Stiles; seven children; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many.
We will be having a celebration of life on Nov. 7, 2020. Please contact Stephanie at (209) 289-4014 or Louie at (209) 736-2468 for location details.