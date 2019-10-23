October 15, 1926 – October 13, 2019
Don McPherson passed away Oct. 13, 2019, just two days shy of his 93rd birthday.
With the help of Adventist Hospice, he was able to spend his final days at home with his family.
Don was born in Tampa, Fla., but moved to California at a very early age with his parents, Lu Baily McPherson and J. Lawrence McPherson, and always thought of himself as a native Californian. He spent his early childhood in various California towns, before moving to Sutter Creek at the age of 8. He fondly called Sutter Creek his home town, completing elementary and high school there.
At 17, Don decided to serve his country, joining the Navy during the final years of World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1945, he came home to graduate from high school, fulfilling a promise he had made to his mother. He then worked a variety of jobs, but ultimately felt the need to serve his country again, reenlisting in the Navy during the Korean conflict. It was during this second tour that he met and married his wife, Stell¬, a union that lasted 67 years. After his discharge in 1953, Don came home to his wife and son in San Jose. He enrolled in San Jose City College, and then earned his BA degree and teaching credential from San Jose State University. He enjoyed a 30-plus-year career as an educator in the Cambrian School District, where he worked as both a teacher and an administrator before becoming a school counselor at Ida Price Middle School. The majority of Don’s career was spent at Ida Price, where eventually he established the Wilderness Club in order to share his knowledge of and love for the Sierra Nevada with students through camping, backpacking, and cross-country skiing trips.
Don was always a devoted family man. He enjoyed spending time with his children, Don Jr. and Jill, whether it was going on family trips, attending their sports and school activities, or helping them care for the many animals that found their way into the McPherson household. Don loved being outdoors and spent much of his leisure time running in 10k and half marathon races, backpacking, trout fishing, and cross country skiing. Because of his kind and gregarious nature, Don made many lasting friendships through these activities.
After retiring as educators, Don and Stell became permanent residents in Arnold. Don loved his adopted community. He became active in the Lions Club, hiked in the Sierra, cross-country skied at Bear Valley, worked in the garden, and ran the snow blower to help anyone who needed their driveway cleared. Every summer for 22 years Don worked at a privately owned property in Bear Valley cutting down dead trees, helping to maintain the beauty of the forest. Fellow members of the Lions Club joined him in this endeavor, delivering wood from Bear Valley to people in need. Don was great at falling dead trees with his chain saw and was glad to hone his skills for a good cause. Don’s grandchildren, Miguel and Alicia, loved spending as much time as they could with their Grandad both outdoors and at home, where they shared many happy moments.
His humor brought smiles, his kindness brought warmth, and his caring brought a sense of well-being. As his wife, his love made me a stronger, happier and better person. After 67 years together he will be genuinely missed!