Martha Evelyn Hixson

Passed Away April 14, 2020 at Age 90
Martha Evelyn Avera Hixson was born in Valdosta, Ga., to James D. and Miniola Hall Avera. She was one of five children. She grew up in Valdosta and then went on to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga., while she worked as a bank teller.
Martha met her husband, Robert D. Hixson, while he was stationed at Moody Air Force Base located outside of Valdosta. After Robert completed his time of service, Martha moved with him to North Hollywood, Calif., where she was received into the Hixson family with open arms. The couple made their home in Burbank and raised five children: Amelia Anne, Robert Dale, Jr, Jill Marie, Alyce Jeannette and Andrew Joseph. Martha was involved in the First South Baptist Church of North Hollywood, where she volunteered her many talents. In 1963, her beloved mother-in-law passed suddenly. Without hesitation, Martha and Robert moved the family to North Hollywood to care for her grieving father-in-law until he passed in 1983. As Martha’s children grew and moved out of the house, she went back into the banking industry for 15 years with Security Pacific Bank in Glendale. She retired in 1987, and she and Robert began their dream of leaving the big city. They visited their daughter’s family who had moved to West Point, and they decided right away to purchase their dream home on seven acres in the country. Robert and Martha both enjoyed working in the yard making their home look like a park. Martha settled right into volunteering her talents at the First Baptist Church of West Point. She and Robert also were substitute mail carriers for the West Point route and enjoyed meeting the community members. When Martha’s mother, Miniola, was over 90, she moved to West Point with Robert and Martha and ended out her days living with them.
Martha was “Granny” to seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Kerri, Jolene, Jesse, Drew, Michelle and Shane. She was always happy to welcome them to her home and enjoyed cooking and playing with them. She was “Great-Granny” to 10 great-grandchildren and one she knew was coming soon. She loved the babies and her face would light up when she saw them.
Martha lost her beloved husband of 53 years in 2004. She continued to live in West Point at her country home where she welcomed family and friends as visitors. Martha enjoyed traveling in her later years with family and friends and traveled to Scotland, Alaska, a cross-country train trip, South Carolina, Washington, Georgia, as well as many trips throughout California. She was always ready to go enjoy her family, friends, grandchildren and great-grands.
Martha moved to Placerville to live with her daughter in October, 2018, to be near the dialysis center, which treated her three times per week. She appreciated being in Placerville surrounded by family who live there as well as those who visited. For Martha, her family was always her joy!
Martha passed from this world on April 14, 2020, surrounded by love and entered Heaven to those who love her also.
