June C. Souza

June 2, 1931 – January 24, 2020
June Souza passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020, in Sonora, with family by her side. Born in Oakland, June lived in Walnut Creek until retiring to Arnold in 1982. She was a baker for 14 years for the Mount Diablo school district. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, enjoying wildlife, and raising dachshunds.
June was predeceased by Martin, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Susan), John, Shorty (Leslie); three grandchildren, Shavon Souza (Mike), Kaleena Luna (Emmanuel), Leland Souza; and eight great-grandchildren.
A private service for family will be held at a future date.