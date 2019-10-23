September 24, 1933 – October 3, 2019
On Oct. 3, Mistral Cumberlege passed away peacefully in Hospice care at Foothill Village, Angels Camp. Born in St. Tropez France, Misty lived all over the world before he came to America. Misty moved to California in the early 1950s. Everywhere he went he made many lasting friends. He loved sailing and skiing. He was a member of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and the Hurlingham Club of London, UK.
He was a ski director for Stein Eriksen ski school at Tahoe and in Santiago Chile, South America. In his last years he enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with the Motherlode Duplicate Bridge club. He was a member of Union Congregational Church.
He is survived by Brenda Cumberlege, his wife, and a son, Henry Cumberlege, of Thailand. He has many nieces and nephews in Stockton. A sister and brother still reside in Spain where Misty spent much of his life. He touched many hearts with his good humor and kind ways. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Foothill Village in Angels Camp.