February 13, 1955 – October 23, 2020
Annette Danmeier was born on Feb. 13, 1955, in San Diego. She passed away peacefully at age 65 into eternal rest on Oct. 23, 2020. She was surrounded by love of her husband of 44 years, David Danmeier. She is survived by her daughter, Amie Edwards; and son, Austin Danmeier; grandson, Lukas Edwards; and granddaughters, London Edwards and Kadence Danmeier. Annette lived in Calaveras County for the last 35 years and married to Dave, who owned a successful dump truck business for 13 years, raised their daughter and son here. Annette completed many college classes to further her knowledge in the various specialty departments in which she worked within the Calaveras Unified School District for 19 years. She enjoyed family time above all else and loved being outdoors. The most cherished family memories include camping and gardening. At her request there will be no services. She will remain in the hearts and memories of her family forever.