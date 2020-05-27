January 26, 1956 - May 19, 2020
David Paul Jansson, 64, of San Andreas, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Stockton. David was born in Oakland on January 26, 1956, to parents Stanley K. Jansson and Yvonne D. Jansson (deceased), and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. He was a loving husband to Christine and her children along with brothers, Stanley and Todd; step-sister Renee; sisters-in-law, Karen and Colleen; step-Son, Kristopher; step-daughter, Alli; two step-grandchildren, Hadley and Kinsley; and nephew/godson, Hunter.
David gave us his larger-than-life personality, great wit, sense of style and zest for life, for which we will always be grateful and miss. David had many interests including boating, fishing, golf, travel, sailing and entertaining.
A Celebration of Life will be planned later this summer for his Bay Area family and Gold Country family as well. All will be invited to attend, with the date, time and place to be determined. We will also plan a joint remembrance for Yvonne (Bonnie), Dave’s mother.
Notes, cards or remembrances to: Daveyboy, POB 455, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245