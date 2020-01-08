May 12, 1926 – December 30, 2019
John Lukach passed away with family by his side on Dec. 30, 2019. He was 93 years old, and resided in San Andreas. John was born in Forest Hill, Penn. He worked as a printing machine mechanic before enlisting in the Navy in May of 1944, during World War II. John spent his Navy years as a seaman second class, doing military police shore patrol in Casablanca and Algeria. He served on both the U.S.S. Tillman and the U.S.S. Converse. While serving, his older brother, George, was killed in Army action in Europe. John served two years, and then returned to printing in New Jersey. He enjoyed flying and got his small plane license, enjoying jaunts up and down the Eastern seaboard. He survived a harsh, two-year bout of tuberculosis, and then married his beloved sweetheart Sylvia in 1955. They had two children, and in 1969, moved to San Jose, where he continued working as a printer foreman until retiring in 1988. John and Sylvia relocated to Montana in 1991, returning to California in 2000, to be closer to their children.
John’s interests included photography, travel, cars, trains and planes. He loved to give, and once he discovered a person’s likes, he keep them supplied – whether it be a loaf of bread, a favorite candy or magazine. John is survived by his son, George (Jackie) Lukach; daughter, Susan (Mark) Souza; and two grandsons, John William and Jace Paul. He was predeceased in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia Lukach.
A funeral service will be held for John at San Andreas Memorial Chapel on Sat. Jan. 11, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with burial at Peoples Cemetery to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Adventist Health Hospice of Sonora.