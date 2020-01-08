August 22, 1934 – December 27, 2019
Sonya Tracy, of Mokelumne Hill, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born in Perry, Okla., on Aug. 22, 1934, to the late Ruth (Schock) and Elwin Wyatt.
Sonya graduated from the Texas State College for Women with a degree in Occupational Therapy and became a registered occupational therapist in 1956. She worked as an occupational therapist for 48 years until her retirement in 2004. Many lives were touched by her expertise and giving heart. She enjoyed quilting in her spare time and made sure that every family member had a handmade quilt. All that knew her knows that Sonya had a heart of gold. She was always there for people in need and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She will be dearly missed by everyone she touched along her journey.
She is survived by her children, Lon Tracy, Darryl (Ana) Tracy and Danelle (Dean) Dix, all of Mokelumne Hill; step-children, Eric Tracy and Bronwyn Wolfe, both residing in Texas; grandchildren, Vance Williams, Erica Tracy-Schavey, Katelyn Tracy, Nick Tracy, Nathaniel Tracy, Brent Tracy, Nicole Tracy, Dillon Dix and Marisa Dix; and great-grandchildren, Everett Rockey, Jordan Williams, Lucius Williams, Arius Williams and Aaliyah Tracy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lelon Tracy; and sister, Kathy Clark.
There will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by emailing amadorshillscfs@volcano.net.