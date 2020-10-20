April 22, 1927 – September 26, 2020
On Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, devoted husband, father and grandfather Raymond Charles Foppiano passed away in San Andreas after a long illness.
Ray was born to Peter and Elva Foppiano on April 22, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of Angels Camp. In 1945, at 18 years old, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After training he was sent to Germany for the Army of Occupation and worked his way to become a staff sergeant and was the manager of a supply warehouse that provided automotive parts for occupation vehicles.
After serving his time, he returned home to Angels Camp in 1946, and met the love of his life, Doris Sonke. They married on Aug. 8, 1948, and soon after welcomed two sons, Brad and Chris.
Ray ran an automotive distribution company, Foppiano Distributing, until 1980 when he retired. His retirement was spent traveling the U.S. with Doris.
He was very active in the community, including the Angels Camp Volunteer Fire Department, where he ran Fireman’s Funday for 30 years. He was also a member of the Angels Gun Club.
Ray is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris; sons, Brad (Dianne) of Murphys and Chris (Patty) of Angels Camp; his grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Bain of Angels Camp, Kati (Ray) Jacquet of Boston, Mass., Michelle (Daniel) Perkins Jr. of Angels Camp, Jake of Oakland, Nick (Tara) of Angels Camp and Stephanie (John) Liechty of Murphys; and numerous great grandchildren.
Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Calaveras Humane Society.