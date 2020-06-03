William Clarence Underhill Sr.

August 31, 1951 – May 17, 2020
Born Aug. 31, 1951, entered into rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Clarence lived for his loved ones, close friends and church family who led his pathway to the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a mechanic by trade and took pride in passing his abilities down to his children and grandchildren. His stories prove to show that Clarence had a penchant for mischief and a funny sense of humor. God gave us a few angels to love him unconditionally, an addition to our family who opened their hearts and homes during the hardest of times. Clarence is survived by his girlfriend, Linda Krhut; aunt, Betty Lightfield; uncle, Bob Lightfield; brother, John Underhill; sister, Lavinia Pedercini; six children, William Underhill (wife, Miranda), Stacy Terra (husband, Kenneth), Tina Minor (husband, Darren), Michelle Chandler (husband, John), Joshua Underhill (wife, Morgan) and Amanda Cole; 14 grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, Gracie, Joseph, Harlin, Jessica, Caydence, Shelsey, Trevor, Travis, Joshua, Jaycob, Anastasia and Kyle; five great-grandchildren, Landyn, Serenity, Austin, Randall and Tamra.